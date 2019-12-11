Breaking News
Buhari calls for multilateral approach to combat terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a multilateral approach to combat terrorism in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) States.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call during the plenary of the 9th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the ACP Group of States in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said terrorist activities continued to cause serious threats to both human security and international peace, according to a statement by the minister’s media aide, Sarah Sanda.

