Buhari calls ex-President Jonathan, condemns gunmen attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has put a call to former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathize with him following gunmen attack on his Otuoke, Bayelsa state country residence.

President Buhari, in the telephone conversation, voiced sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

The president, who hailed the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

President Buhari in a release issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, assured that the protection of life of the former leader and all citizens of the country will continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.

