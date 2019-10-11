Breaking News
Kaduna school principal abductors demand N 5milllion
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari bars ministers, heads of agencies from foreign trip
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari bars ministers, heads of agencies from foreign trip

By Abbass Jimoh, with agency report Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday barred all ministers and heads of federal agencies from travelling abroad pending their defence of the 2020 budget before the National Assembly.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the order was with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspension of such travels will enable functionaries and agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill,” the statement said.

It however said that ministers who had already secured approval to travel “are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr President after confirming the schedule of appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.” (NAN)

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.