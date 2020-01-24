Buhari attends Niece’s wedding at National Mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the wedding of his niece, Hajiya Hadiza Lawal, who got married to Muhammad Tukur Ibrahim, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said President Buhari blessed the couple at the event, while clerics used the opportunity to pray for peace and stability in the country.

The Administrator of the National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, in his sermon, who preached the virtue of love among humanity, urged obedience to Allah.

He also called on leaders to be truthful to their followers and sustain their trust.

The President’s family at the Islamic wedding was represented by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello alongside the Dan Madamin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro.

The President’s presence at the National Mosque provided opportunity for more prayers for the nation and meeting the clerics since he refrained from attending Friday prayers at the mosque due to heavy human and vehicular traffic.

Most times, President Buhari observes prayers at the Presidential Villa.

