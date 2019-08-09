Buhari arrives Katsina en route Daura for Sallah + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina on his way to Daura, his hometown for Sunday’s eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The president landed at the Airport by 5:01pm via a presidential aircraft 001.

Buhari who was received by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and other top government officials left the Katsina Airport by 5:20pm via a presidential chopper to Daura.



The president will land at a helipad located a stone throw from his residence at the GRA area of Daura.

Muslims in the country will on Sunday join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holiday for the Sallah celebration.

The president who last visited Daura, during the last general elections is expected to commission some projects during his stay in Katsina.

The president will be in Katsina State till after the Sallah holiday, Daily Trust reports.

