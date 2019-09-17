Buhari approves reappointment of two assistants for Lai Mohammed 

ADVERTISEMENT
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Segun Adeyemi and Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants (Media) attached to the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.
Their appointment letters, which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the appointment took effect from 6th September, 2019, a statement by the Ministry of Information and Culture said.
Adeyemi and Williams served in the same capacity between November 2015 and May 2019.
