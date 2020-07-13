Buhari approves new boards for NLNG, BGT

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of Federal Government’s representatives on the boards of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT).

The Minister of Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva who disclosed this in a statement on Monday said the current boards’ members “had been on the respective boards since 2005 and it has become imperative to inject fresh ideas into the governance of the companies.’’

Sylva gave the names of newly reconstituted NLNG board members as Dr Edmund Daukaru (chairman), Engr. Henry Ikem-Obih (member), Dr Rabiu Sulaiman (member), GMD, NNPC, Mal. Mele Kyari (member), and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Bitrus Nabasu (member).

The new members on the board of BGT, according to the minister, are: Dr Edmund Daukaru (president), Doyin Akinyanju (member), Abdul Abba G (member), GMD, NNPC, Mal. Mele Kyari (member) and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources Bitru Nabasu (member).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App