Buhari approves NDDC monitoring committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a Monitoring Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the composition of the committee was approved in line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of NDDC Establishment Act.

Members of the committee to be chaired by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, are Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, and Olusola Adesola, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Other members are; Mr Shamsuddin Bello, representing office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Charles Ikeah, representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Atanda Kolawole Musiliu, representing Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ms Aisha Umar, representing Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr M.K Mohammed, representing Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Dorothy Nwodo, representing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, while Mr Alfred Abah, a Director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is Member/Secretary.

It could be recalled that last week, President Buhari approved the appointment of Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, as the Ag. Managing Director, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Prof. Pondei replaced Barrister Joy Nunieh who had been relieved of his appointment.

The President also approved the enlargement of the IMC of the NDDC from three to five.

The Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier approved a contract of N318 million to engage the firm of Olumuyiwa, Bashir and Co. Ltd as Lead Consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who briefed journalists after the FEC meeting at the State House, said the IMC of the NDDC would collaborate with the lead consultant.

President Buhari had, in October, 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019, following persistent criticisms of the operations of the organisation.

The President gave the order at the State House, Abuja, when he received governors of the states that make up the commission, led by former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

He said what is presently on ground in the South-South region did not justify the huge resources that had been made available to the commission.

