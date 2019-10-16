Buhari approves appointment of new aides for First Lady

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to First Lady, those appointed are:
1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)
2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)
3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations
4) Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity
5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events
6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events
The appointments take immediate effect.
New aides appointed for the First Lady of Nigeria – https://t.co/PgTqwTssBy pic.twitter.com/7Yi7rf5BNu
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) October 16, 2019