Buhari approves appointment of new aides for First Lady

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to First Lady, those appointed are:

1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)

2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)

3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations

4) Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

The appointments take immediate effect.

