Buhari approves action committee on AfCFTA

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved establishment of a National Action Committee (NAC) for implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Buhari had signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State on 7th July 2019, in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAC, according to a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu will be comprised of representatives of Ministries and Agencies with competent and relevant jurisdiction, and selected stakeholder groups from the private sector and the civil society to coordinate the implementation of all the AfCFTA readiness interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said upon inauguration, NAC will undertake a process of engagement with stakeholders to sensitize them on the opportunities and challenges of the AfCFTA, with preparedness plans for Nigerian economy. Upon ratification, Nigeria will domesticate the agreement by incorporating it into existing laws or enacting new laws, as appropriate. Engagement shall shortly start with the Ninth National Assembly.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App