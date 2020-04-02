Buhari approves 70,000MT of grains as palliative

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 70,000 metric tons of grains from the National Grain Reserve to be distributed to the vulnerable as part of the palliative measures on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the third joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He said 60,000 metric tons of the grains would be shared to the vulnerable in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States currently on lockdown, while the remaining 10,000 metric tons would be shared to the vulnerable in other frontline states across the country.

“We’ve received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps on Inter-state traffic across the country as at Tuesday, 31st of March, 2020. Indications are that there was a reasonable level of compliance with the presidential directive which has led to great reduction of traffic on major highways.

“We’ve however received reports of challenges arising from the enforcement of the presidential directives by security agents generally and in states where governors have also imposed their own measures,” Mustapha said.

