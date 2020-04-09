Buhari appoints VC for Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Musa Isiyaku Ahmed as the Vice Chancellor of the newly established Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

The university, which is billed to take-off in September this year, brings to four the total number of federal universities of agriculture in Nigeria.

The other three are the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi Benue State and the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who disclosed this Thursday in Abuja while delivering the letter of appointment to the VC, said that the Vice Chancellor must work hard to enable the university occupy good position in the world universities ranking in the coming years.

Until his appointment, the new VC was a Professor in the Department of Veterinary, Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

He is also a Fellow of the Nigeria College of Veterinary Surgeons; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources; Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri among others.

The Minister also conveyed the letter of appointment to the Registrar of the university, Yusuf Abdulazeez Bazata, from Kebbi State, whose appointment was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the smooth take-off of the university.

The nation’s federal universities of agriculture have been moved from the Federal Ministry of Education to The Federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development under the former minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

