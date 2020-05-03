Buhari appoints Sunday Thomas as NAICOM boss

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

It will be recalled that Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mallam Mohammed Kari, as Acting Commissioner for insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission in July 2019.

Thomas, who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was formerly Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

The President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South.

A statement signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the appointments take immediate effect.

