Buhari appoints Salihijo as REA MD, days after suspending Ogunbiyi

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), one week after Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi was suspended.

A statement by the Ministry of Power which announced this on Tuesday morning, said Salihijo from Adamawa State is a renewable energy expert who holds two masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also acquired vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

READ: UPDATED: FG axes NBET boss, Amobi over complaints, suspends REA MD

Salihijo was a technical assistant to a former Minister of Environment who left office in 2019. He had been at the helm of climate finance initiatives that include the development of the Green Bond by the ministry for reducing green-house gasses and promoting renewable energy in Nigeria.

Also appointed are Olaniyi Alaba Netufo who is the Executive Director, South West and Eddi Mietuade Julius, a non-Executive Director for the South-south.

Last Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman directed the immediate suspension of the former Managing Director, Mrs Ogunbiyi.

The minister also directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.

The suspension was said to have followed some apparent infractions in the agency which prompted the indefinite suspension.

Ogunbiyi had handed over to the next most senior officer in the agency.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App