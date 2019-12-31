  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari appoints Salihijo as REA MD, days after suspending Ogunbiyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari appoints Salihijo as REA MD, days after suspending Ogunbiyi

By Simon Echewofun Sunday Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), one week after Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi was suspended.

A statement by the Ministry of Power which announced this on Tuesday morning, said Salihijo from Adamawa State is a renewable energy expert who holds two masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also acquired vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.

READ: UPDATED: FG axes NBET boss, Amobi over complaints, suspends REA MD

Salihijo was a technical assistant to a former Minister of Environment who left office in 2019. He had  been at the helm of climate finance initiatives that include the development of the Green Bond by the ministry for reducing green-house gasses and promoting renewable energy in Nigeria.

Also appointed are Olaniyi Alaba Netufo who is the Executive Director, South West and Eddi Mietuade Julius, a non-Executive Director for the South-south.

Last Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman directed the immediate suspension of the former Managing Director, Mrs Ogunbiyi.

The minister also directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.

The suspension was said to have followed some apparent infractions in the agency which prompted the indefinite suspension.

Ogunbiyi had handed over to the next most senior officer in the agency.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.