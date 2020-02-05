Buhari appoints Prof. Saad Ahmed as CMD of FMC Jabi

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Saad Ahmed as the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Eunice Akro, Assistant Director, Press and Publicity in the Ministry of Health, (FMOH), in Abuja, the appointment of Ahmed takes effect from Feb. 16, 2020.

Congratulating the medical director on his appointment, the Minister, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, asked Ahmed to do his best at improving on the achievements already attained at the hospital.

Mamora advised him to focus more on service performance in order to build public trust in the health sector.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This can be achieved by treating patients with respect. Also, work in harmony with all stakeholders in the sector and Nigerians,” he advised.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He urged him to work harmoniously with the Board members in order to surpass the legacy that was already in place at the hospital as this would go a long way to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of the FMC, Jabi, Dr Alex Ideh thanked the FMoH for the support demonstrated during the process which led to the appointment, while pledging the cooperation of the Board to the new MD to enable him succeed in his mandate.

NAN, report that before his appointment as FCM CMD, Ahmed was a Professor of Pathology with the Ahmadu Bello University Nigeria, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also specialised in Anatomic pathology.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App