Breaking News
245 new infections of coronavirus recorded FridayPresident Buhari signs Executive Order on financial autonomy of state legislature, judiciaryCOVID-19: 20 states yet to have testing laboratories
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari appoints Obioma as new NECO registrar
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari appoints Obioma as new NECO registrar

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Minna 
Professor-Godswill-Obioma
Professor Godswill Obioma

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Godswill Obioma as the new Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Minna by the NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

According to him, a letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He was also a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

Obioma, a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, hails from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The statement added that Prof Obioma formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna yesterday.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.