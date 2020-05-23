Buhari appoints Obioma as new NECO registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Godswill Obioma as the new Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Minna by the NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

According to him, a letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He was also a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

Obioma, a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, hails from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The statement added that Prof Obioma formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna yesterday.

