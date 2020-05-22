Buhari appoints Ebonyi REC as NECO registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Godswill Obioma as New Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

Until his appointment as Registrar/CE of NECO, Prof. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

In a letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.

A professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, Obioma was born on 12th December 1953 and hail from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Registrar on Friday formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

Prof. Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Director Monitoring and Evaluation Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation National Primary Education Commission and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

An erudite scholar, Prof. Obioma has many scholarly publications to his credit.

He is married and blessed with children.

