Buhari appoints new NAHCON Boss, 15 others

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mallam Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan as the new chairman of National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) and 15 other members.

Their appointments were received by the Senate for confirmation via a letter addressed to the President of the senate, Ahmad Lawan and read in plenary Tuesday.

Other nominees into the Commission are

Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa from Bauchi State as Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing ,

Nura Hassan Yakasai from Kano State as Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel Management and Finance and

Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe from Edo State as Executive Commissioner – Planning , Research, Statistics, Information and Library .

Those nominees to serve as part time members are

Halimat Jibril from Niger State,

Abba Jatto from Borno State ,

Garba Umar from Sokoto State and

Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah from Ebonyi State .

Sadiq Musa from Delta State ,

Akintunde Basirat Olayinka from Ogun State,

Shehu Dogo as representative of Ministry of Aviation and

Nura Abba Rimi as representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

Rabi Bello Isa as representative of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning ,

Zainab Sherrif as representative of Ministry of Health ,

Aminu Bako Yarima as representative of Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS) and

Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu as representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN).

The President in the letter added that names of Representatives of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs , will be sent to the Senate for similar appointment confirmation as soon as the ongoing consultations to that effect are concluded .

If confirmed by the Senate , Olakunle Hassan will be replacing Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad from Kaduna State as Chairman of the Commission .

Barrister Muhammad was appointed in May 2015 by the immediate past President, Good luck Jonathan

