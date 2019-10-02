Buhari appoints Muoghalu as new MD of NIWA

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Muoghalu as the new Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadile said both the new MD, Muoghalu and the acting MD of NIWA, Barr. Danladi Ibrahim have also confirmed the development.

The appointment of Muoghalu followed the recent elevation of the former NIWA’s MD, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora as Minister of State for Health, by President Buhari.

According to the statement, Muoghalu will be the 8th MD of NIWA since its establishment in 1998.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App