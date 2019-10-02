  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari appoints Muoghalu as new MD of NIWA
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari appoints Muoghalu as new MD of NIWA

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Chief George Muoghalu.
Chief George Muoghalu.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Muoghalu as the new Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadile said both the new MD, Muoghalu and the acting MD of NIWA, Barr. Danladi Ibrahim have also confirmed the development.

The appointment of Muoghalu followed the recent elevation of the former NIWA’s MD, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora as Minister of State for Health, by President Buhari.

According to the statement, Muoghalu will be the 8th MD of NIWA since its establishment in 1998.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.