  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari appoints Moghalu as new MD of NIWA
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari appoints Moghalu as new MD of NIWA

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Chief George Moghalu
Chief George Moghalu

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu as the new Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadile said both the new MD, Moghalu and the acting MD of NIWA, Barr. Danladi Ibrahim, have confirmed the development.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.