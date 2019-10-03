Buhari appoints Moghalu as new MD of NIWA

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu as the new Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday.

Fadile said both the new MD, Moghalu and the acting MD of NIWA, Barr. Danladi Ibrahim, have confirmed the development.

