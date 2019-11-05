Breaking News
Senate rejects NDCC nominee, confirms Odubu as Chair
  Buhari appoints former CBN Gov as Special Adviser on Finance
Buhari appoints former CBN Gov as Special Adviser on Finance

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued yesterday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Dr Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.

