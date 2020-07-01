  1. Home
Buhari appoints Adesugba as NEPZA MD

By Francis Arinze Iloani 
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesoji Adesugba as Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority.

The approval was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, and signed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

A statement Tuesday by Julius Toba-Jegede, the Media Assistant to the Minister, hailed Buhari on Adesugba’s appointment.

The minister expressed confidence that Adesugba’s wealth of experience and his academic exposure would add value to the attainment of NEPZA’s core mandate.

Adesugba, a specialist in Investment Promotion and Economic Development, is a lawyer and veteran of business promotion within and outside Nigeria.

He is the national legal adviser of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture as well as chairman of its education committee.

Adesugba is the founder and provost of the Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology Centre.

He is also a vice president at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

 

