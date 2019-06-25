  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Buhari appoints Acting chairman for NNPC Board
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari appoints Acting chairman for NNPC Board

By . Published Date
Oil marketers to get N236bn

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Thomas John as Acting Alternate Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Governing Board.

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, in Abuja on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the new appointment takes effect immediately.

The statement noted that he would hold the position until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would be appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, this is in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, was before the appointment a member of the NNPC Governing Board. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.