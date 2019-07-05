Buhari appoints 11 personal aides

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of 11 of his personal staff including Mohammed Sarki Abba as senior special assistant on household and social events.

Others who were reappointed, according to a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu are

2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President

4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

