Buhari applauds Akinfeleye’s election into World Journalism Education Council

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the election of renowned Mass Communication lecturer, Prof Ralph A. Akinfeleye, into the World Journalism Education Council.

He said the Federal Government will always appreciate those who bring honour to the country, particularly in the areas of scholarship and other lofty endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina said: “It is in that light that the President sees the recent election of foremost Mass Communication teacher, Prof Ralph A. Akinfeleye, into the World Journalism Education Council, the first African to achieve such feat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the election of the University of Lagos Don in Paris, France, last week, “hoists Nigeria’s flag proudly once again in the international arena.”

He urged Prof Akinfeleye to serve diligently in the three-year term, in which he would represent not only Nigeria, but the entire African continent.

More than 600 participants from 70 countries participated in the World Journalism Education Congress, where Prof Akinfeleye was elected.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App