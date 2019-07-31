Buhari, APC jittery over collapsing defence at Tribunal – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) statement describing its 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s statement on national issues as felonious showed that the party and President Muhammad Buhari were jittery over “collapsing defence” at the Appeal Court.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Tuesday, condemned the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over what it termed his “felonious statements” on national issues.

The ruling party argued that Atiku’s utterances were undermining the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and that his utterances were felonious.

The APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu had said Atiku has now made it a pastime to make public statements on issues, which constitutionally should be reserved for the duly elected head of government or his designees.

“As a party, we would have thought that Alh. Atiku who in the past occupied such high office as the country’s vice president would clearly understand the workings of government, particularly as it bothers on national security, foreign policy and our international engagement,” the party said.

But the PDP in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Atiku’s comments on national issues have been patriotic and within his constitutional right of freedom of speech, not only as a citizen of Nigeria but also as a former Vice President, as well as a leader and presidential candidate of the PDP.

“As a responsible political party, we boldly state that none of the statements made by our presidential candidate falls within the realm of felony in anyway whatsoever.

“However, intelligence available to the PDP largely posits that the threats against Atiku Abubakar emanated from certain persons around the Buhari Presidency who are jittery that President Muhammadu Buhari’s defence is collapsing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, for which they have become desperate to use underhand methods to stop Atiku Abubakar.

“Our party counsels the APC to rather get ready for justice instead of seeking ways to frame Atiku Abubakar on flimsy and unconstitutional grounds,” the PDP said.

