Buhari, Aisha mark 30 years of marriage on social media
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari are celebrating 30 years marriage anniversary today, December 2.

The couple, on their separate Twitter handles, expressed happiness and thank Almighty Allah for sustaining their marriage which is blessed with children.

“Today on our 30th wedding anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family,” President Buhari said. The post has gotten more than 14,400 favourites.

On her part, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, posted a slideshow of photographs over years, with the caption, “Alhamdulillah for 30 years of togetherness.”

Thousands of people on Twitter and other online platforms joined the president and his wife on their celebration. Her post alone has more than 5,ooo faves.

