Buhari, ACF, Saraki, others mourn AbdulRazaq

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and other leaders as well as institutions have paid tributes to Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN), Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer and father of the governor of Kwara State, who died on Saturday.

Buhari, in a tribute, said he was highly saddened by the news of the death of the statesman and outstanding parliamentarian.

He said the late First Republic minister, parliamentarian, pioneer Commissioner of Finance in Kwara State and until his passing, the Matawali of Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau (Zaria), would be remembered as one of this country’s greatest legal minds and a national leader.

Also, a former senate president, Saraki and former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed commiserated with Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the death his father.

The two former governors described the death of the late statesmen as a huge loss to Kwara State and Nigeria. Saraki said the Matawali who died at the age of 93 lived a good life and contributed his quota to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

In similar vein, the ACF described the late statesman as a true and proud northerner.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary ACF Emmanuel Yawe, the ACF said it was shocked by the news of the death of Alhaji AbdulRazaq who served as a founding member of the forum, where he received distinguished service awards.

“Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Folorunso AbdulRazaq is a true and proud northerner just as he was a true and proud Nigerian,” the statement said.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Abubakar Bello of Niger State and John Faleke were among the dignitaries that paid tributes to Matawali.

The remains of the late Mutawalle of Ilorin arrived Ilorin International Airport from Abuja where it was conveyed to his ancestral home at Idi-Igba, Pakata area of Ilorin for burial.

The burial prayer was led by the chief Imam of Ilorin, Muhammed Bashir. Among dignitaries at his burial are officials of Kwara State Government and dignitaries in the country.

He was buried at Ile Yerimisa, Idigba off Adeta Road, Adewole ward, Ilorin, Kwara State.

