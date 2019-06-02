Buhari, a prudent manager of resources – Group

ADVERTISEMENT

A group operating under the aegis of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a prudent manager of resources.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of the group, while speaking on the president’s inauguration, said, “contrary to what people are saying, Buhari showed prudence on that inauguration with just few vehicles in his convoy. ‘‘The vehicle the president came with that day is a vehicle he inherited from the previous administration,” he said.

The ILDC boss urged Nigerians to support the president, adding, “Nigeria needs men of prudence like Buhari, in order to strengthen the economy’’.

Nnam expressed optimism for a stronger and better economy under President Buhari in the next four years.

