Buhari: 2019 elections over, it’s now time to serve

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said results of the 2019 elections clearly reflect the interest of Nigerians, adding that it’s now time to serve.

The president also said having received the mandate for a second term, he will not disappoint the masses.

Receiving the Buhari Support Group Centre led by the Director General, Alhaji Umaru Dembo, at the State House, he said his administration would serve honestly and genuinely, with a focus on unleashing the human and natural potentials of the country for growth.

“The 2019 elections are behind us. Nigerians have spoken, and they have spoken loudly in our favour. It is now time to serve them, and serve well. We will not fail.

“We will serve honestly, genuinely, and with our heart and might. Our country has oscillated for too long at the level of promises and potentials. It is now time to explore and exploit the potentials for the good of all Nigerians, particularly the ordinary people. It shall be accomplished,’’ he said.

He commended members of the group for their steadfastness, assuring them of inclusiveness in pursuing the goal of good governance for the country.

President Buhari said the group’s interest in the growth and development of the country through good and honest governance, and not personal gains or interests, will be remembered by posterity.

In his remarks, the director general of the centre assured the president of the continuous support of members for the actualisation of his mandate for Nigerians, noting that the centre had already started work on institutionalising the philosophy of “Buharism’’.

He said the Buhari Support Group Centre will be renamed Buharism Centre in order to share the political vision and philosophy of President Buhari.

