Budgetary constraints delaying completion of N22.5bn area demarcation – Commission

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that insufficient budgetary releases and paucity of funds have been delaying the completion of the N22.5 billion needed to complete Enumeration Area Demarcation across the country for the next Population and Housing Census.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the NPC, Dr Ghaji Ismaila Bello, in Abuja during yesterday a media briefing on the continuation of fieldwork on the EAD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ismaila said there has not been a presidential proclamation for the census and this has hampered the inflow of funds for the EAD.

While expressing hope that there would be a presidential proclamation to hold the headcount, he said there is now increased commitment on the side of the federal government to fund the EAD.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Chairman of the NPC, Honourable Yusuf Muhammad Anka, said the Commission has embarked on another round of EAD and would last till July 23, 2019 in 28 Local Governments across the country.

“This activity which is key in any census exercise has not as a result of paucity of funds proceeded with the speed required. A gradual but meticulous approach is being adopted using available resources to ensure that the entire country is demarcated in preparation for the next census,” he said.

Anka warned that continued postponement of the conduct of the headcount would yield grounds to all manner of projections and proclamations which do not reflect the true demographics of the country.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App