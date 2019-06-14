  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Budget will be passed in 3 months – Senate President
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget will be passed in 3 months – Senate President

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Ahmad Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Friday said under him, the country’s annual budget would be passed in three months.

Speaking after performing Friday’s Juma’at prayer at the State House, he said to achieve the target, the executive and the legislature must cooperate and work together harmoniously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent reports that under immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the country’s budget spent between six and seven months before passage at the National Assembly.

Lawan who was elected on Tuesday as the Senate President and chairman of the National Assembly, said the budget would be considered and passed within three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said if the budget is presented in September ending or early October, the consideration and passage would be done before December break.

He said a month would be set aside for budget defense by MDAs. He said they will not tolerate any delay by MDAs.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.