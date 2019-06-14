Budget will be passed in 3 months – Senate President

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Friday said under him, the country’s annual budget would be passed in three months.

Speaking after performing Friday’s Juma’at prayer at the State House, he said to achieve the target, the executive and the legislature must cooperate and work together harmoniously.

Our correspondent reports that under immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the country’s budget spent between six and seven months before passage at the National Assembly.

Lawan who was elected on Tuesday as the Senate President and chairman of the National Assembly, said the budget would be considered and passed within three months.

He said if the budget is presented in September ending or early October, the consideration and passage would be done before December break.

He said a month would be set aside for budget defense by MDAs. He said they will not tolerate any delay by MDAs.

