Budget: We’ll give special attention to Zamfara – Gbajabiamila

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says the 9th Assembly would give special budgetary attention to Zamfara State, in order to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity problems affecting the state.

A statement signed by Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi, said Gbajabiamila gave the hint during his visit to the state.

According to the statement, Gbajabiamila said the 9th National Assembly would do everything within its constitutional powers to bring development to the state through allocation of resources in the budget.

Addressing leaders of the warring factions in Government House, Gusau, the Speaker said he was happy to be part of the historic reconciliation between the factions, whose activities held the state to ransom for about 16 years.

“I can assure you that the Federal Government, as far as the National Assembly is concerned, when it comes to budgeting of your 14 local governments, every senatorial district will be empowered as far as schools are concerned, as far as skills acquisition centres are concerned, for our people to learn and acquire skills and be empowered to go out and win the daily bread to take care of their families,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker also commended the state governor, Bello Matawalle, on his efforts since assumption of office, which saw appreciable level of peace returned to the state.

Speaking, Governor Matawalle thanked the Speaker for visiting Zamfara to assess the situation on ground and find lasting solutions to the issues that led to the escalation of insecurity in the state.

The governor said the Zamfara State Government has accepted the suspended Ruga policy of the Federal Government and that arrangements have been concluded to set up three Ruga settlements in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

While calling on the Speaker to ensure the release of the N10 billion approved for rehabilitation and resettlement in Zamfara State under the 2019 budget, the governor appealed to the 9th National Assembly to also come up with the Northwest Development Commission the way it did to the South-South and Northeast.

