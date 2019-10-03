Breaking News
Xenophobia: We’re fully in control of the situation, Ramaphosa tells BuhariEuropa League: See fixtures as Arsenal, Manchester United go for all points
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Budget: Reps pass Buhari’s medium term expenditure
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget: Reps pass Buhari’s medium term expenditure

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

The House of Representatives has passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper MTEF/FSP presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was laid for consideration at plenary on Thursday by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos).

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed expenditure in the 2020 budget is N9.79 trillion.

In a remark, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, commended the members for their prompt passage, adding that the action will ease and speed up the budget process.

Also speaking, the House Leader, Alhassan Ado, praised the members for their patriotism and dedication which made the passage possible.

It could be recalled that the MTEF/FSP was received through a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, transmitted to the House during Plenary on Wednesday September 25th, 2019.

‎The letter, signed by the President and addressed to the Speaker, Femi Gbjabiamila, was read by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided ‎over the plenary.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.