Budget padding is legal, Bauchi speaker says

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abubakar Y. Suleiman has said that budget padding is legal, describing it as legislative adjustment to ensure fairness and equity for all within the budget.

Suleiman who stated this Tuesday while presenting the approved 2020 appropriation bill to Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed for assent two weeks after it was presented by the governor, said, “As legislators when the governor presented the draft estimate of the budget we go through and in the process of working on the proposal we made adjustments and moved some amounts to some other sectors, this is what some call to as padding, anyway, padding is legal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker explained that the size of the budget remains the same as presented by the governor adding that the capital and recurrent expenditures remains the same despite the adjustments made by the assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Suleiman assured the governor that the house will continue to synergies with the Executive in the implementation of the budget and other programs so as to developed the state in order to compete with others states.

The speaker thanked the governor for personally signing letters of commendation to all the 31 members of the assembly.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App