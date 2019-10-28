Budget Defense: Senate turns back state minister of works, insists on Fashola

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has turned back the Minister of Works and Housing (state), Abubakar Aliyu, from budget defense and requested the presence of the senior minister, Babatunde Fashola.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aishat Dahiru, who stopped the state minister from defending the 2020 Budget, said he was new to the ministry and could not be allowed to speak on behalf of the ministry.

She therefore, said Fashola must appear in person to clarify implementation of 2019 SDG projects.

In his response, the minister explained that Fashola was out of the country for an official engagement, insisting that he had been adequately briefed to respond to the aspects of the 2019 budget.

He also said that in his company was the Permanent Secretary and senior government officials who could shed light on grey areas of the 2019 budget implementation.

However, the committee insisted that Fashola must be on ground to defend the budget.

