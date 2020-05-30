Budget cut: ActionAid expresses concern over implications on health, education, agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has expressed concern over the implications of 2020 Budget cut on health, education, and agriculture sectors.

The AAN Country Director, Ms. Ene Obi, raised the concern in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and titled, “Budget Reality: X-Raying the Implication of the Cuts in the 2020 Budget on Key Sectors, Health, Education and Agriculture Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic”.

According to her, it is projected that by 2021, 75 percent of Nigerian revenue will be channelled towards offsetting debts accrued; and that with the dwindling revenue occasioned by falling oil prices, non-remittances, leakages, among others, the tendency that borrowing will continue in 2020 to fund the budget is likely.

“This is a major concern as the debt profile keeps pilling and to substantiate this, the Debt Management Office (DMO) showcases the nation’s total debt stock at N27,401,381.29 ($84,053.32bn) as at December 31st 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The Health, Education and Agricultural sectors were grossly underfunded in the 2020 budget and further cuts may prove detrimental; The Federal Government has facilitated a 1.2 billion dollars loan from the Brazilian government for the mechanization of agriculture across 632 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; As reported by the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world and the most vulnerable groups include women and children.

“Nigeria currently has the highest rate of maternal mortality in Africa second only to India in the world.

“15 percent of Child Mortality rates in the world accrue from Nigeria also; a worldwide food production disruption for 24-36 months is imminent.

“There is an urgent need to channel more citizens and resources into food production, through value chain development,” she said.

Obi recommended that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should adopt a bottom-up approach to budget creation; while states and local governments should aggregate their own budgets, to exact deeper developmental impact in the rural communities and ensure that the budgetary process should be participatory and encompassing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App