Budget: 9th Assembly to give ‘special’ attention to Zamfara

Speaker of the House of Representatoves, Femi Gbajabiamila says the 9th Assembly would give special budgetary attention to Zamfara State, in order to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity problems affecting the state.

A statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media and Public Affairs, said Gbajabiamila gave the hint during his visit to reconcile warring factions of herdsmen in the state.

According to the statement, Gbajabiamila said the 9th National Assembly would do everything within its constitutional powers to bring development to the state through allocation of resources in the budget.

Addressing leaders of the warring factions in Government House, Gusau, the Speaker said he was happy to be part of the historic reconciliation between the factions, whose activities held the state to ransom for about 16 years.

“From what I understand, what the Federal Government needs to do is to develop these areas; some of these issues are borne out of poverty and frustration.”

“I can assure you that the Federal Government, as far as the National Assembly is concerned, when it comes to budgeting of your 14 local governments, every senatorial district will be empowered as far as schools are concerned, as far as skills acquisition centres are concerned, for our people to learn and acquire skills and be empowered to go out and get the daily bread to take care of their families.”

“It is for us to develop your three senatorial districts together with your State Government. You have capable hands from the National Assembly already. You have members that are from Zamfara who are representing you; they have already brought up the issues on the floor and when it comes to time for budgeting which is very soon, I’m sure you will see that Zamfara will be well represented.

“So, here’s the deal for me: we will devote a sizable amount of resources to the senatorial districts, but you will have to do something in return. It’s a question of give and take.

“For a start, let’s have at least one year of peace, let’s not hear of killing for a year, let’s not hear of banditry for a year in Zamfara. After that one year, we will renew our efforts,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker added that there was need for collaboration between the federal and state governments on the issue of insecurity, saying the National Assembly would ensure the deployment of enough security there.

He also commended the state governor, Bello Matawalle, on his efforts since assumption of office, which saw appreciable level of peace returned to the state.

Responding, Governor Matawalle thanked the Speaker for visiting Zamfara to assess the situation on ground and find lasting solutions to the issues that led to the escalation of insecurity in the state.

