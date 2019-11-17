Buchi, Praize, others for 2019 LIMA Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Buchi, Joe Praize, Kenny Young will be among artistes from different continents who will gather in Lagos for the fourth edition of Love World International Music and Arts Award (LIMA).

The event, themed ‘Hotter than Fire’ will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019. According to Pastor Tony Ikoku, Director of Media of Believers, the event was organised to showcase the best of gospel music and related arts like dance and poetry.

The Director of LIMA, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, said the 2019 edition will be streamed live on social media and “our TV channels, even as 20,000 live audience watches the greatest gospel show in the world.”

