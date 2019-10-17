BUA Group MD, Kabiru Rabiu, named best young African economic leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Bua Group, Mr Kabiru Rabiu, has emerged as the best African economic leaders under the age of 40.

Rabiu, who overseas operations of Bua Group’s diverse business interests, topped the rank of 100 CEOs and bureaucrats surveyed from across length and breadth of the continent.

The annual listing tagged “100 Africa Economic Leaders for Tomorrow” profiles young entrepreneurs and business leaders with prospects of leading the continent’s economy.

The ranking was unveiled at the weekend by Institut Choiseul in the partnership of Forbes Africa and other key economic intelligence organisations.

The choiseul Africa 100 is endorsed and supported by the Societe Generale, Deloitte, Chargeurs, Vyes Rocher, Vicat and Ronald Berger.

In a statement, Chairman of Institut Choiseul, Pascal Lorot, said the ranking, which started in 2014, aims to honour “100 most talented young African economic leaders of their generation”.

“ The Choiseul 100 Africa showcases the men and women who, through their dynamism and belief in what the future holds, are taking Africa with them on the path to success.

“This youth has embraced the values of excellence, abnegation and sharing so that the continent can take advantage of the unmatched opportunities it holds, and which are envied around the world,” Mr Lorot wrote.

