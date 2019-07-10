Bua Group ED unveils Hollaport to deepen financial inclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Group Executive Director of Bua Group, Kabiru Rabiu, has founded a payment and messaging mobile application to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Tagged, “Hollaport”, the app is a multi-layered messaging and financial technology platform on which people can send and receive money using their phone contacts.

Rabiu said he started the journey of Hollaport two years after to deepen financial inclusion which he said remains a major problem in Nigeria with half of the adult population unbanked.

According to him, Hollaport has partnered with other companies using the mPOS (Mobile Point of Sale) method to make transaction. He said over 4000 devices have already registered on the platform.

Other features on the app, he said, airtime top-up; cable; electricity and data subscription as well as paycode – a technology that enables recipient withdraws cash from an ATM without the need to have a card or bank account.

The Hollaport Managing Director disclosed that he was further inspired to solve the problem of financial inclusion in the northern part of the country where some local governments do not have a single bank branch.

He said, “We are going to create an ecosystem. We have already started by using mPOS, we are starting with different companies where you have devices dedicated into the Hollaport platform and people are able to withdraw money.”

Rabiu explained that the application has been designed to fully secure subscribers’ money in their wallet apart from enabling them to do many things at a time.

“The world is moving digital and that is why I came up with this platform to build something that is Nigerian, that creates a lot of convenience but more importantly financial inclusion and provide the right service for the unbanked and underserved people”, he said.

