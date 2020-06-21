ADVERTISEMENT

Trade war is not good for every investment. If it cannot be settled by a court of law, it can be settled by the Chief Executives of the two companies.

There is no advantage or gain in any trade war, rather than the damage such a war will cause to the companies involved.

The BUA, Dangote trade war is uncalled for and unnecessary. There is no dispute that cannot be resolved. Trade war between the duo can be resolved amicably if the two business moguls will sheath their swords and drop their ego.

Both BUA and Dangote are of the same tribe, religion and are native of the same state. If the court cannot resolve their case with each party accepting the judgment given, they can be called to order by elders from the North.

The Northern Elders Forum should wade in here. It is not only on matters that affect governance they should intervene. This is also another economic dispute between two influential Northerners we are all proud of.Once again, BUA, Dangote, stop the war please!

Adnan Mukhtar Tudunwada writes from Kano

