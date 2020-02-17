BTO facilitating transformer for Akoko community commendable

ADVERTISEMENT

We wish to commend our lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast/West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who has facilitated a 500KVA Transformer to Ilepa community in Ikare Akoko. The community has been in black out for over three years. The lawmaker said the transformer is a fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to the community. BTO during the presentation also said “As promised, we’ll keep delivering effective representation.” He promised to do more in other areas e.g. roads, social amenities etc. So we commend his noble effort.

Femi Salako, Akure.

