Brothers nabbed buying rice with fake naira notes

The police in Ogun State yesterday arrested two brothers, 29-year-old Sunday Durosinmi Onikoyi and 20-year-old Felix Durosinmi Onikoyi, for making purchases with fake currency.

The brothers who reside at No 30 Akala Street Idi-Oro Mushin Lagos, were arrested following a distress call from a resident of Gas-line area of Ijoko Ota.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the complainant reported that the brothers came to his shop to buy two bags of rice and gave him N29,000 in N1000 denomination.

They then hurriedly left his shop and while counting the money, he discovered that all the naira notes were fake.

Oyeyemi said the DPO in Sango Otta Division, Godwin Idehai upon receipt of the report, chased the brothers and arrested them.

“On searching them, N78,000 fake one thousand naira notes were recovered from them. Also recovered from them are one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle and 10 bags of rice,” he said.

He added that the Commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full investigation into the activities of the two men and that they should be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation is concluded.

