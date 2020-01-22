Brokers want annual trade fairs insured

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has advocated for insurance cover for the Lagos International Trade Fair and all the annual trade fairs across the country.

The President of the NCRIB, Dr. Bola Onigbogi made the call when she paid a visit to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Lagos.

‘’The NCRIB advocates for insurance covers for the yearly trade fairs organized by the Chamber and the procurement of health and travel insurance for enhancement of the image of the Chamber and protection of the delegates” a statement by Dele Ayeleso, the NCRIB spokesman quoted the president to have said.

Onigbogi opined that insurance brokers who are the professional intermediaries in the insurance value chain could always be engaged by the Chamber to strengthen the businesses of its member companies, especially in the area of risk management and insurance.

The NCRIB President disclosed that under the present leadership of the Council the NCRIB has increased its advocacy, particularly on the review of the laws on public procurement and health insurance which are undergoing review by the National Assembly.

Commenting earlier, the President of the LCCI, Mrs. Olubunmi Toki promised to collaborate with NCRIB to accelerate advocacy for insurance awareness and acceptance by critical segments of the nation’s society.

