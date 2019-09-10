Broda Shaggi, myself failed many times before we found characters that worked – SLKomedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trendy Comedian, Olu Salako, popularly known as SLKomedy, has narrated how himself alongside another famous comedian, Animashaun Samuel Perry a.k.a. Broda Shaggi made it to stardom after several failed attempts.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Social Content For Nigeria” at the second edition of Social4Media Masterclass, held in Lagos, SLKomedy said content creators need to persevere and be consistent for them to rise to stardom.

According to SLKomedy, who is also a MC and Actor, content creation can be subjective in Nigeria, adding that many comedians try different techniques and styles to reach their audience.

SLKomedy, who is well known for his viral videos, features as the character “Boda Wasiu”, where he sits in a car and makes pun-filled, funny calls to famous people while addressing trending social issues in the country.

SLKomedy, while sharing his own inspiring story and that of another viral comic, Brodashaggi, said: “I knew Brodashaggi when he was just ‘Samuel’. And Samuel would always create and publish skits; but most people probably saw them and just scrolled past.

“He tried different characters that weren’t successful until he created Broda Shaggi. I also had several failed attempts before creating ‘Boda Wasiu’ which went viral.”

Also speaking on the “Purpose of Social4Media,” the CEO of ID Africa, Femi Falodun said: “Social4Media Masterclass was created to help media professionals understand and make better use of social platforms and digital technology tools.

“Our mission with Social4Media is to provide insights, tools and techniques that will help media professionals succeed and grow their businesses.”

Social4Media Masterclass, an event organised by Lagos-based marketing and media company, ID Africa and marketing technology startup, Plaqad, had SLKomedy alongside other media and marketing professionals shared their experiences with the use of digital tools.

The thirteen invited speakers and panelists provided tips, tools, techniques through workshop presentations and case studies that enlightened the over 60 professionals who were in attendance.

The speakers and facilitators all shared useful insights, using case studies, to provide practical tools for participants in order for them to effectively leverage opportunities that digital media offers.

Past attendees also gave testimonials on how the implementation of techniques learned from the first edition had helped them experience significant growth in their media business.

Other professionals and experts from the fields of marketing, media and tech at the Masterclass were On-Air-Personality and Founder, Gbemisoke Shoes, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi; CEO Kraks Media, Femi Bakre; Senior Broadcast Journalist, BBC, Princess Abumere; Editor-in-Chief, Zikoko, Fu’ad Lawal; Growth Editor, West Africa, BBC, Michael Okeje; Co-founder, Natural Girl Wigs, Yemi Johnson; Facebook Ads Expert, Ken Ndubisi; B2B (LinkedIn) Marketing Strategist, Kayode Abass; Product Manager, ID Africa, Ehima Prince and media personality, Deji Mecury.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of Social4Media which held in 2017 featured MI Abaga, Alibaba, Frank Donga, Osagie Alonge, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Yemi Adamolekun, and Ayeni Adekunle of BHM, among others.

