Broadcast stations to pay N5m fine for hate speech, inciting comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the review of the National Broadcasting

Code and extant broadcasting laws to reflect an upward review of fines from N500,000 to N5,000,000 for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments, indecency among others.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while inaugurating a seven-member committee on the Implementation of Reforms in the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

He said also approved was the recommendation on the independence of the NBC from political interference in the exercise of its regulatory powers.

He said the committee was to immediately establish and publicize new sanctioning, fines and penalty regime in line with international best practice, promote professionalism and serve as a deterrent to erring practitioners against misconduct, especially hate speech, violence and spread of fake news.

The committee is chaired by Director, Broadcast Monitoring of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba.

