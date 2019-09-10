British Airways cancels over 100 flights over pilots’ strike

ADVERTISEMENT

For the umpteenth time, flight operations by British Airways would be disrupted for two days following the industrial conflict the airline is having with the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA).

The strike which started yesterday (Monday) would last 48 hours.

British Airways, in a statement, said: “We had no option but to cancel nearly 100 per cent of our flights.”

“All customers whose flights affected today and tomorrow were contacted the day we received strikes dates – on the 23rd August. Those customers were offered the opportunity to re-book dates, to a different destination or on a different airline – or offered a full refund.” So the vast majority of our customers have had their travel re-arranged for weeks now”.

BALPA embarked on the strike over pay dispute which had remained intractable.

