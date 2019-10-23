Britain’s Johnson appalled by 39 deaths in container truck

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is appalled after 39 people were found dead in a container truck in the English county of Essex early Wednesday.

“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,’’ Johnson tweeted.

“I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,’’ he said.

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives and their loved ones.’’

