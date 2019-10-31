Bridge collapse: Unguwar Kwari, neighboring communities resort to self-help

ADVERTISEMENT

Time has indeed gone when people will fold their arms and depend solely on governments to solve their problems even when such problems could be minimized through their own efforts.

This is why residents of Kwari-Sume, Zawaciki and other neigbouring communities in Kumbotso local government area have resorted to self-help community service to fill up a bridge partly destroyed as a result of erosion caused by rain.

The partial collapse of the bridge has disconnected communities which include Zawaciki, Gwazaye, Danbare, Gida-Dubu, Gaida and Kuyan ta Inna, who have suffered many months of hardship as a result of the eroded bridge which made it difficult for them in terms of transportation and business activities.

People most affected by the bridge collapse are pregnant women, sick persons, students and farmers who had to struggle with their farm produce, especially now that it is harvest season.

The residents of these areas therefore decided to contribute money to purchase tippers of sand and mobilized their people on Sunday to take part in the project.

A number of youth development associations from the affected areas took part in the community project. They include Chiranchi/Unguwar Kwari Youth Development Association; Gwazaye Himma Matasa Development Association; Gaida Development Association and Gida-Dubu Development Association.

Malam Sabiu Ado, the chairman of the Elders’ Association, explained how important the road is to the people of the affected area and the hardship they are going through as a result of the collapse of the bridge.

“This is a very important and historic road as it connects areas like Zawaciki, Gwazaye, Kuyan ta Inna up to Danbare. Taking into consideration the kind of population explosion in these areas, our people have suffered untold hardship especially our pregnant women and school children that have to pass through this bridge.

“If our children are going to school, they have to be assisted by lifting them up to climb the bridge, otherwise, they have to pass through the murky water which is from industrial affluence that makes it hazardous to health and dangerous to life. So, we decided to come together to help ourselves out of that predicament,” he said.

Malam Ado said some people have contributed financially while others bought tippers of sand and some others contributed with their energy to ensure the success of the project.

“We know government is trying its best, but time is gone when you have to wait for government to do everything for you, that’s why we decided to do this one though it is temporary as we don’t have the capacity to carry out a permanent repair.

We are therefore appealing to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to come to our aid, since we have done our best, as the problem is going to be recurrent if a permanent solution is not given to it.

On his part, Chairman Chiranchi/Unguwar Kwari Youth Development Association, Malam Abdullahi Ibrahim, said for about four months, the road was not motorable and affected both business activities of the people of the area as well as their security.

“It seriously affected our economy as our businesses are no longer easy to carry out. It also affected the security of the area because the police that used to patrol these areas in the past are no longer visible as a result of the bad road.

He said the member representing Kumbotso Local Government in the State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudansiru Ibrahim Zawaciki, has moved the motion seeking for the rehabilitation of the road and that enjoyed massive support from other members who eventually passed the motion.

He added that the member also invited surveyors and engineers from ministry of works who surveyed the road from railroad at Zawaciki up to Danbare area, opposite BUK new site, but the work is yet to be commenced.

Similarly, Malam Ibrahim said Local Government chairman was also notified on the effort of the members of the communities to fill the eroded area at least before the commencement of the government project.

He therefore urged the state government, especially the executive arm, to do their part as the legislative arm have already done their own part of the project.

